Pakistan Literature Festival from 10th

LAHORE: The three-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) 2023-Lahore’ will start on February 10 with the support of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi and Alhamra Arts Council.

Luminaries such as Fateh Muhammad Malik, Amjad Islam Amjad, Iftikhar Arif, Khursheed Rizvi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Mian Ijazul Hasan, Mustanasar Hussain Tarar, Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal, Salima Hashmi, Kishwar Naheed, Ataul Haq Qasmi, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Ghazi Salahuddin, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Munawwar Saeed, Hamid Mir, Kamran Lashari and Zafar Masood will be holding discussions. Razi Ahmad will address the opening ceremony while President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah will deliver the welcome speech. Anwar Maqsood and Faqir Ijazuddin will deliver the keynote speech. Naheed Siddiqui will perform in the festival. Famous singers, including Ali Zafar, Ukrainian singer Kamaliya, Ali Azmat, Sain Zahoor, Sahar Ali Baga and Natasha Baig will sing in the PLF. Highlights of the first day of the festival are talks on ‘Cultural Challenges of the 21st Century, Pakistan and Iqbal’s Thought’ and Sohail Ahmad (Azizi's) talks with Ahmad Shah. On the second day, there will be discussion on ‘What's new in Urdu fiction’ and ‘Punjabi Literature in the 21st Century’. Public intellectuals will give their ideas. There will be talk on children's literature, Ahmed Bashir's family and Lahore apart from Asma Shirazi’s book launch. There will be a session with newage poet Ali Zaryun. Of the many sessions, there will be one on 75 years of Pakistani art and a mushaira.