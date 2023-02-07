CM stresses national unity to curb terrorism

LAHORE: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of interprovincial harmony. Both agreed to accelerate efforts for improving interprovincial harmony while Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Peshawar blast. There is a need to promote unity among the people to overcome the menace of terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi said and noted that all the people should remain united to strengthen the bonds of interprovincial harmony.

Turkish envoy: Mohsin Naqvi telephoned the Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci on Monday and expressed his deep grief over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake. He announced the sending of a 50-member rescue and relief team to Turkiye on behalf of the Punjab government and said that the team would go to the affected areas to start rescue operations immediately. "We express complete solidarity with each other, and in the hour of trial, Pakistan stands with the brethren of Turkiye," he added. "We are with the brothers and sisters of Turkiye in difficult times and would remain with them," he added. The CM conveyed his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and property. He empathised with those affected and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. The CM also prayed for a quick recovery of the injured.

Jeep Rally: Mohsin Naqvi has directed the best arrangements, along with foolproof security, for the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally. Overcharging in local hotels should be addressed and an organised publicity campaign be launched, nationally as well as internationally, to project this important event.

Interesting programmes would be presented at Derawar Fort and Dilwash Stadium for the entertainment of the visitors and information desks, parking, tuck-shops on the rally track, workshops and disposable washrooms would made be available to facilitate the participants. Alongside this, recovery vehicles, air-ambulance and four-by-four ambulances would also be made available to deal with emergencies. Mobile towers of phone companies have been arranged to ensure cellular service in the Cholistan area. Food street, musical night, fireworks, camel dance, javelin throw and similar events have been planned for the camping fans in Derawar Fort. Cultural programmes will also be organised in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in connection with the rally. The food courts, folk singing, cricket, horse and camel dance and tug-of-war events would be held in three districts along with a bicycle race in Bahawalpur city. Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the chief minister about the organisation of the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally.

It was told in the briefing that five categories have been introduced in the 18th International Cholistan Jeep Rally. This rally includes dirt-bike, quad-bike, truck, stock and other categories. Around half a million people are expected to arrive in Cholistan during the rally.