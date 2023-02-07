Canada expands temporary work permit programme for Hong Kong residents

OTTAWA: The Canadian government is broadening the criteria for Hong Kong residents to apply to work in Canada through a temporary work permit programme that was introduced after China imposed new security rules on the former British colony in 2020, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Monday.

Hong Kong residents who have graduated from a post-secondary learning institution within the past 10 years can now apply to work in Canada, from an earlier limit of five years after graduation. The programme, which was due to expire on Tuesday, was also extended until Feb 7, 2025.

Canada depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, and Fraser said expanding the work permit programme for Hong Kong residents was a “win-win” for both parties.