Head of UK private school found dead with husband, daughter

LONDON: The headteacher of one of Britain´s elite private schools was found dead on its grounds over the weekend along with her young daughter and husband, police and school officials said.
Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven, were discovered on the grounds of Epsom College early on Sunday by emergency responders. No further details about the deaths at the college -- which was named independent school of the year in 2022 -- have been revealed.
Police in Surrey, southwest of London, have described it as an isolated incident and said there was no third-party involvement. “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths,” Epsom College said in a a statement issued late on Sunday.
“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.” It called the news “heartbreaking” and added that the school community needed “time and space to come together and process these shocking events”.
Surrey Police, whose officers are offering the next of kin specialist support, have vowed to conduct “a thorough investigation into what took place”. A coroner will attempt to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.
