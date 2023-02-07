French parliament debates pension reform as new strike looms

PARIS: A stormy debate kicked off in France´s parliament on Monday over a highly contested pension reform championed by President Emmanuel Macron, a day ahead of new strikes and mass demonstrations against the plan.

The reform is the flagship domestic policy of Macron´s second and final term in office, with the president determined to implement it despite fierce opposition from the political left and unions, but also the wider public.

At the start of the parliamentary debate, Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt struggled to make himself heard above loud booing and shouting. “Here we are, even if you don´t want us to be, here we are,” he said.

“Our (pensions) system is structurally in deficit... Doing nothing is not an option.” Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet urged lawmakers to keep quiet, telling them: “We´re not at a protest, we´re in the assembly”.

Macron´s ruling party lost its overall majority in elections last year, even though it remains the largest faction. His government under Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wants to pass the legislation with the help of allies on the political right.

The government is also trying to avoid using clause 49.3 of the constitution -- an article which allows the automatic adoption of a law without a vote. Such a move would risk stoking further protests.

Left-wing opponents of the administration filed thousands of amendments ahead of the parliamentary debate beginning. Walkouts and marches are planned for both Tuesday and Saturday, although unions for rail operator SNCF said they would not call for a strike at the weekend, a holiday getaway date in some regions.

Trains and the Paris metro are again expected to see “severe disruptions” Tuesday according to operators, with around one in five flights at Orly airport south of the capital expected to be cancelled.

“We´re counting on there being rallies so that the country´s elected representatives take into account the opinion of citizens,” Philippe Martinez, leader of the hard-left CGT union, told the France 2 broadcaster on Monday.

Last week´s demonstrations brought out 1.3 million people nationwide, according to a police count, while unions claimed more than 2.5 million attendees. Either way, it marked the largest protest in France since 2010.

With pressure growing, Borne on Sunday offered a key concession to win support from the conservative Republicans party in parliament. While the reform will set a new retirement age of 64 for most workers -- up from 62 -- Borne said people who started work aged 20 or 21 will be allowed to leave work a year earlier.

Calling the offer a “band aid”, the head of the CFDT union Laurent Berger said that the move was not “the response to the huge, geographically and professionally diverse mobilisation” that has swept France.