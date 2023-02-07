Nepal detects H5N1 bird flu on farm: WOAH

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm near the capital Kathmandu, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

The disease killed 2,909 laying hens and the rest of the 7,500-strong flock was slaughtered, WOAH said in a note, citing information from the Nepalese authorities. Officials at the MoALD said that bird flu cases have so far been confirmed in Lalitpur and Kathmandu.