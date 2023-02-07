Wagner boss claims to be on fighter jet bombing Bakhmut

MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday said he was on a fighter jet that had bombed Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

In a video on social media, Prigozhin appeared inside a plane flying in darkness, wearing a helmet and a pilot mask. “We are landing, we bombed Bakhmut,” the businessman and Kremlin ally said.

He also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join a fight in the skies over Bakhmut, saying he will board a Mig-29 fighter jet the next day. “If you have the will, we will meet in the skies. If you win, you will take Artemovsk (the Russian name for Bakhmut), if not, we will go until the Dnipro (River),” Prigozhin said.

The same day, Ukraine´s parliament adopted a resolution denouncing Wagner, whose mercenaries are fighting alongside Russian troops, as a terrorist organisation. “We are preparing to destroy Wagner as a component of international terrorism,” the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said.

Wagner mercenaries are taking part in Moscow´s offensive on Bakhmut, which Russia has been trying to capture for months, with heavy losses on both sides.