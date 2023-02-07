Submission of nominations for NA seats begins

PESHAWAR: Submission of nomination papers for the by-polls on eight National Assembly seats on March 16 started on Monday.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan said that the nomination papers for the by-polls on eight NA can be submitted till February 8.

The eight NA seats where polls would be held in mid-March include NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25, 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber.

“The nomination papers can be submitted from February 6 till February 8 while the initial list of candidates will be published on February 9,” an official said.

Nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22 while the election symbols wil be allotted to the candidates on February 23.