JUIF blames PTI for economic woes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said on Monday that the country was bearing the brunt of flawed policies pursued by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that people were now joining the JUIF led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman to end the outdated system to bring about a real change in the standard of life of common man.

The JUIF local leader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Nizamuddin, Shakil Ahmad Nizami and others were present on the occasion as well. He said that ousted prime minister Imran Khan wanted to hide his failures behind the so-called Jail Bharo Tehreek but people were fed up with his, what he termed, indecent politics.

“The PTI rulers had raised the slogan of a corruption-free Pakistan but the Imran Khan even did not spared even Toshakhana and stole and sold the precious watch gifted by Saudi crown prince,” the JUIF leader alleged .

He said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to spiraling prices of the essential commodities and joblessness in the country owing to the PTI rulers flawed policies.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that JUIF would usher in change in the society and would get rid the country of international financial institutions after winning the general elections. He urged the people to vote for the honest in the upcoming general elections so they could serve them in the true sense.