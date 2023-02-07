Legal fraternity urged to cooperate in improving security

ABBOTTABAD: Justice Waqar Ahmad of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad Bench, has said that foolproof security measures, especially within the court premises, can only be snured with the cooperation and coordination of the legal fraternity.

He said the recent attack on Peshawar Police Lines mosque pointed to a new wave of militancy. The PHC judge was addressing a get-together organised by Abbottabad High Bar Association on Monday.

The function was organised after the confirmation of Justice Kamran Hayat MianKhel, a judge of PHC Abbottabad Bench, as well as completion of tenure of ex-chairman executive Muhammad Ilyas Khan and vice-chairman KP Bar Council Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon, an advocate of the Supreme Court.

Justice Waqar Ahmad said that hearts were filled with grief over the recent Peshawar bombing incidence, and all prayed for the departed souls of the deceased.Commenting over the confirmation of Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, he said that he found him nice colleague, dedicated and having professional approach.

“We have increased the days of Divisional Bench from two days to three days and are giving priority to the criminal cases, so as to ensure maximum services to people who are behind bars, especially those who are in death cells. Hopefully, the 2019-2021 pendency will be disposed of by the end of this month,” he added.

Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, who was confirmed as high court judge, said that he firmly believed that he had been blessed by Almighty Allah as he had been confirmed in a first go.President of the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad, Mehdi Zaman, appreciated the confirmation of Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel and also lauded the services of ex-chairman executive committee and ex-vice chairman KP Bar Council.