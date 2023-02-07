Gandhara festival ends

Rawalpindi:A weeklong Gandhara Festival organised by the Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Monday.
During the festival, many tourists visited the artisans and food stalls. On the festival’s last day, a beautiful play titled Ashoka the Great was presented, which was written by Sajjad Ahmed Lakha and directed by Sulaiman Sunny.
The play showed Ashoka from being a warrior to living an ordinary life inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha. The characters of the drama include Mehboob Ilyas, Ali Shan, Ghiyas Mastana, Sawira Princess, Umar Gul, Saima Rehman, Saeed Anwar, Kashif Raza, Karam Khan, Ayesha Rajput, Hamidullah, Noor, Qamar, Akhtar Rashid, Imran Asghar, Haroon Kayani, Anjum Abbasi, Umar Gul, Faqeer Hussain, Dr Sajjad, Yar Muhammad Khan, Afzal Latifi, Ifat Chaudhry, Haji Azam, Honey Baloch, Yasar bhathi and others.
