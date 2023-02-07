Gandhara festival ends

Rawalpindi:A weeklong Gandhara Festival organised by the Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Monday.

During the festival, many tourists visited the artisans and food stalls. On the festival’s last day, a beautiful play titled Ashoka the Great was presented, which was written by Sajjad Ahmed Lakha and directed by Sulaiman Sunny.

The play showed Ashoka from being a warrior to living an ordinary life inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha. The characters of the drama include Mehboob Ilyas, Ali Shan, Ghiyas Mastana, Sawira Prin­cess, Umar Gul, Saima Rehm­an, Saeed Anwar, Kashif Raza, Karam Khan, Ayesha Rajput, Hamidullah, Noor, Qamar, Ak­h­tar Rashid, Imran Asghar, Haroon Kayani, Anjum Abbasi, Umar Gul, Faqeer Hussain, Dr Sajjad, Yar Muhammad Khan, Afzal Latifi, Ifat Chaudhry, Haji Azam, Honey Baloch, Yasar bhathi and others.