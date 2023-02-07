Nine booked for food ordinance violations

Islamabad:Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday sent nine people including owners and managerial staff of restaurants to Adiala Jail for violation of Pure Food Ordinance, 1960.
According to an official announcement, the senior magistrate sentenced nine people to jail for two days and a fine of Rs2,000 each. They will face imprisonment for another day on non-payment of fine. On checking it was found that owners and managerial staff along with waiters and cooks were not vaccinated against certain diseases. The punishments were announced on the spot.
The announcement said that the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal has directed official concerned to ensure hygienic and standard quality of food in restaurants while the staff should also be vaccinated against diseases properly as there could be no compromise on health of people.
