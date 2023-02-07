Two women murdered by their husbands

LAHORE:Two women were subjected to domestic violence and murdered by their husbands in different parts of the City on Monday. In another incident, a man shaved the head of his wife after a dispute.

The first case was reported in Iqbal Town where the suspect Tahir Munir had a dispute with his wife Naheed Tahir. According to Usman, victim's son, his father turned violent after exchange of harsh words and attacked his mother with a knife. His sister and cousin tried to save her. However, she received fatal injuries and was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where she could not survive and died during the treatment. A murder case was registered against the suspect and the Police said that he has been arrested.

The other incident was reported in Bhogiwal, Shalimar. On the day of the incident, the husband strangled the victim with a scarf after a brief exchange of words. The victim Hina 22 died on the spot and her body was moved for autopsy. The suspect had fled from the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter and searching for the suspect. In another incident reported in Sattokatla, a drunk man tortured his wife and shaved her head. The victim Humera Bibi had made a call at 15 that her husband tortured her and shaved her hair with a scissor. Police have arrested the suspect Kashif.