Minister orders sale of flour at official rates

LAHORE:Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister, made surprise visits to various stores in the provincial capital on Monday and checked the availability of stock of flour and sale at fixed official rates. Caretaker Auqaf Minister directed all the stores to sell quality flour at fixed government rates and also inquired about the prices of flour from the customers present there. He warned that strict action will be taken on any complaint of overcharging.

He said that there is no shortage of wheat and flour in Punjab. “The government will ensure the provision of cheap flour to the public at all costs”, he pledged. Meanwhile Provincial Acting Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the huge loss caused by the terrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In a statement, he said that his heart is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the terrible earthquake in the two Islamic countries. Barrister Azfar said that Pakistani people are standing with the Turkish and Syrian people in difficult times. He also prayed for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.