60 shops sealed in LDA operation

LAHORE:Following the orders of the Lahore High Court, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a major operation and sealed around 60 shops in Johar Town area.

The operation was carried out on Abdul Hai Road. During the operation, heavy contingents of police were present with the LDA team led by its Director Sidra Moazzam. LDA team checked encroachments, illegal commercialisation and unavailability of parking and sealed around 60 shops on G1 Road. The sealed commercial businesses, including outlets of several big brands, banks, bakeries, restaurants, food points and, etc.

The operation was initiated after issuing repeated notices and warnings, LDA officials said, adding in the first phase, Johar Town G-One Road and Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town were being made model roads in every aspect. Violation of rules for parking area and illegal commercialisation will not be tolerated, said the newly-appointed Chief Town Planner (CTP) Asad Zaman. He said those who do not stop the illegal encroachments have to face the law.