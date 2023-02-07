Athletics squad leaves for Astana

KARACHI: A six-member Pakistan’s athletics contingent, carrying five athletes and one official, will leave for Kazakhstan on Tuesday (today) to feature in the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship which will be held from February 10-12 in Astana.

The squad comprises the country’s sprint sensation Shajar Abbas, Shehroz Khan (high jump), Mohammad Imran (high jump), Uzair Rehman (400m) and Jaffar Ashraf (pole vault). They will be accompanied by coach cum manager Qazi Tanvir Hussain.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) secretary Mohammad Zafar told 'The News' the athletes have prepared well. “They have prepared well as our camp has been in progress for the last six months. I hope they will deliver their best. Competition is very tough but our squad has mostly such athletes who have performed exceptionally well at domestic level,” Zafar said.

He said that the AFP is managing the trip. "We have requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for financial support and we hope it will help us. But the AFP has purchased air-tickets. You know one ticket cost is Rs250,000. We also have to give pocket money and kits and the cost reaches Rs2 million.