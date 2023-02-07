‘Wushu fighters need foreign training’

KARACHI: Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar has said if Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives a foreign training tour to his fighters then he promises that the country will not return empty-handed in wushu from the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

“I can promise that we will claim one hundred percent confirmed medal and there will be a chance of winning another one if the PSB provides a foreign training tour to our squad for minimum one month before the Asian Games,” Malik told ‘The News’ in a detailed chat from Lahore.

“I am not giving this statement without any experience. I have learnt through experiences and I firmly believe that without foreign training tour it will be difficult to pull off desired performances,” Malik was quick to add.

“After securing medals in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Asian Games successively we narrowly missed a medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. Maaz, who was leading in the quarter-final against the world champion from China, lost in the last 13 seconds. Had he been given foreign training he could have won that fight,” Malik recalled.

“Your fighters learn when they make mistakes while fighting against the world’s leading fighters. And now I am convinced that foreign training tours are must ahead of any major event,” he said.

Malik said the tour will cost Pakistan Rs10 million. “The issue is that besides air-fare we will have to meet all our accommodation and diet expenses as well and I think if we send ten players to China it will cost us around Rs10 million,” Malik said.

“Our foreign training time-frame will be from middle of July to middle of August. The basic reason behind this is if any fighter gets injured he will get time for recovery,” Malik said. “We formally will be writing a letter to the PSB after two weeks to give us a camp for the Asian Games. If we are given a camp even after National Games it will help us as we will have around 120 days at our disposal,” Malik said.

“We are marking the fighters now for the camp,” he said. We have already submitted entries by number for the Asian Games. We will field in four weights in men’s and two women will also be fielded. In taolu four men and four women will be given chance. In taolu we cannot say anything at this stage and it will be decided in the end keeping in view the fitness and form of the fighters,” Malik said.

“We have Maaz, Shahzeb, Kabir Khan and one other who have the ability to do well,” he said. Malik said this time the federation would like its fighters to attend the camp while completely fit in every respect and in their proper weights. Malik revealed that some fighters have abandoned playing wushu as they have settled abroad to seek their fortunes in other sectors.