Brathwaite, Chanderpaul set opening partnership record

BULAWAYO: Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul set a new West Indies record of 336 for the first wicket on Monday as the tourists reached 374-2 by lunch on day three of the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The stand surpassed the 298-run partnership shared by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes against England in Antigua 33 years ago. It is the ninth highest opening partnership in Test history, a long way short of the overall record of 415 added by South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2008.

Both batsmen began the day at the Queens Sports Club with hundreds under their belts as West Indies resumed on 221 without loss after two rain-hit days. The scoring rate had been under two and half until that point but Brathwaite, 116 not out overnight, immediately set about the Zimbabwe attack with the run rate early on standing at five per over.

Brathwaite clattered his way to 182 and looked odds-on to score the second double-century of his Test career when he was trapped leg before by spinner Wellington Masakadza. For once the captain misread the length and tried to sweep a full-length delivery on off stump, ending an innings which spanned 312 balls and included 18 fours.

It was a welcome return to form for Brathwaite, who made only 19 and three against Australia in his last Test, two months ago in Adelaide. It was small reward for the Zimbabwe bowlers who had toiled 114 overs before making the breakthrough.

And they were rewarded with a second wicket before lunch when Kyle Mayers was bowled through the gate by leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta for 20. The inexperienced Zimbabwe team, which includes five making their Test debuts, missed several catches which would have improved their position even further.

Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, pressed on from his overnight 101 to reach 161 not out at the interval, like Brathwaite, picking up the tempo from a sluggish first two days.

West Indies won the toss

West Indies 1st Innings

Brathwaite (c) lbw b Masakadza 182

Chanderpaul not out 207

Mayers b Mavuta 20

Reifer c Kaia b Mavuta 2

Blackwood c †Tsiga b Mavuta 5

Chase c Ervine b Mavuta 7

Holder c †Tsiga b Mavuta 11

Da Silva †not out 3

Extras: (b 6, nb 3, w 1) 10

Total:143 Ov 447/6

Did not bat: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

Fall of wickets: 1-336, 2-373, 3-383, 4-389, 5-413, 6-435

Bowling: Ngarava 20-4-69-0, Nyauchi 27-6-73-0, Evans 24-3-74-0,Masakadza 31-8-85-1, Mavuta 41-5-140-5

Zimbabwe 1st Innings

Kaia not out 30

Makoni not out 33

Extras: 0

Total:25.2 Ov 63

Did not bat: Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga †, Brandon Mavuta,Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Bowling: Roach 4.2-1-11-0, Joseph 4-1-13-0, Mayers 4-2-8-0, Motie 8-4-13-0, Holder 5-0-18-0

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Paul Reiffel

Becker welcomed back ‘with open arms’ by German tennis

Ag AFP

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Boris Becker has been welcomed back to German tennis “with open arms”, seven weeks after being released from a London prison.

Becker, 55, sat in the team’s box during Saturday’s Davis Cup loss to Switzerland in the western city of Trier, posting on Instagram on Sunday “we fought hard and left everything on the court”.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, and former world number one, served eight months of a two-and-a-half year sentence in England for flouting insolvency rules. While Becker may have only attended the weekend Davis Cup tie in an unofficial capacity, there is speculation he may return to his former role as Head of Men’s Tennis with the German Tennis Association (DTB).

Speaking with tabloid Bild, German number one Alexander Zverev said: “We (German tennis) welcome him with open arms.” Former Davis Cup captain Becker was invited by the DTB as a “friend of the team”.

He was seen embracing and consoling players at the end of the tie on Saturday. “Boris knows how it’s done. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a player, a coach, the DTB or anyone else, he can help everywhere,” Zverev said.

Davis Cup teammate Oscar Otte also lauded the presence of Becker. “He said some really good things to me during the warm-up. That helps enormously,” said Otte.

“There’s a lot of experience. We’re all very happy he’s back.” Becker’s return comes at a difficult time for German men’s tennis.

Former Wimbledon winner Michael Stich told Germany’s FAZ newspaper on Sunday “we have the problem that the gap to Zverev is huge, at least in individual terms.”

Zverev, a former world number two, is now 14 in the rankings while Otte is at 80 and Daniel Altmaier is ranked at 91. From 2013 to 2016, Becker coached Novak Djokovic to six of his 22 Grand Slams.