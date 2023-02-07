 
Young man commits ‘suicide’

By Our Correspondent
February 07, 2023

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Orangi Town's Sector 10 on Monday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 29-year-old Faizan, son of Imran. Police said the victim ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

