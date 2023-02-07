KU faculty demands schedule for selection boards

Faculty members of the University of Karachi boycotted classes and held a demonstration in front of the administration block on Monday. The protesters demanded that the schedule for selection boards pending since 2019 be issued.

According to them, the boycott would continue throughout the week, as decided during the general body meeting of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) last week.

Dr Zeeshan Iqbal of the physics department said that the daily boycott of classes from 11am and the protest in front of the administration block highlights the severity of the issue of selection boards.

He said that an advertisement for the posts of professors and associate professors had been published in 2019. He added that it meant the cases of 400 senior-mostinternal candidates had already matured, but the inability of the KU administration to conduct their promotion boards is causing apprehensions.

KUTS Vice President Dr Ghufran Alam said the teachers have decided to express their frustration, adding that the daily boycott is symbolic but will turn into a complete boycott if their demands remain unmet. KUTS executive council member Dr Mohammad Zubair said teachers will not tolerate any further delay in the conduct of selection boards.

Dr Noman Syed of the biochemistry department said teachers have been demanding promotions, and they started their struggle for it last year in July after the Selection Boards Action Committee was formed. This time the teachers would not end their protest until they get scheduled for selection boards, he added.

Dr Muhammad Sohail of the microbiology department asked that if there are schedules for admissions, semester and examinations, why is the administration so reluctant to issue a schedule for selection boards of faculty.

KUTS Secretary Dr Zeeshan Akhtar said they would support the KU faculty in getting their rights, while KUTS President Prof Dr Solaha Rahman demanded that the KU vice chancellor issue the schedule, otherwise the teachers would announce a complete boycott of classes.