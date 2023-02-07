JI warns ECP of protests over delay in 11 UCs by-polls

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reject pressure in the cases of rigging in last month’s local government elections in Karachi and immediately decide the open-and-shut cases on merit. He was addressing a press conference at JI city headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The ECP is going to resume hearing of the cases pertaining to 13 union councils (UCs), six of which were referred to the ECP by the JI and the remaining were taken up by the commission. Rehman requested those in the power corridors not to force the JI and Karachiites to hold another sit-in outside the ECP. He also demanded that the ECP complete the process to begin the LG setup in the city in the next 30 days.

In this regard, he requested the ECP to announce the schedule for the LG polls in the 11 UCs where elections were deferred due to the deaths of the candidates.

He said the ECP had announced the schedule for “useless” by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats within days but could not announce the date for the LG polls in the rest of Karachi and other parts of Sindh even after the passage of 22 days.

Regarding the issue of objectionable delimitations, he said the JI had been struggling for just delimitations across the board and had raised the issue multiple times but did not make it a prerequisite for the elections due to very strong reasons and ground realities.

He added that those raising questions over delimitations had participated in the 2015 LG elections under the questionable delimitations and would also contest the by-polls despite the questionable delimitations.

Rehman said that the issue of delimitations was a pretext to further delay the LG polls just like it had already been delayed thrice before. He said the Pakistan People Party was hand in glove with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to delay the elections to avoid facing the people.

He praised the ECP for holding the polls despite immense pressure by several quarters to further delay the elections. However, he claimed, the nefarious role being played by the provincial government and the polling staffers since January 15 is condemnable and unacceptable.

He asked all quarters to accept the JI’s mandate in the city. He said the ECP should discharge its duty in connection with the rigging attempts and decide the cases it has taken up. If any party has any reservations over the results, they are free to consult the election tribunal after the ECP announces its decision, he added.