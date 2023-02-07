Govt’s forecast of $3 billion C/A surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

KARACHI: Government’s forecast that its trade balance and remittances together would be in surplus to the tune of $3 billion in the current fiscal year was not realistic, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) said on Monday.

This projection is “unrealistic.” In contrast to the government's projection, the balance of trade and remittances are expected to be seen in deficit at $4 billion this fiscal year, the PBC said. PBC shared the balance of trade and remittance figures realised during July-December 2022 and compared them with the Ministry of Finance estimates.

The Ministry of Finance’s projection of “FY23 balance of trade and remittances” is premised on very significant further crunching of imports and optimistic on remittance flows through official channels,” the PBC said on its official Twitter handle. According to the data shared by the PBC, the current account deficit was $3.2 billion by the end of the first half of the fiscal year FY2023 and is projected to reach $4 billion by the close of the current fiscal year.

The government would not be able to keep its import bill down to the projected $55.5 billion in FY2023, according to PBC, and it would probably end up around $60.5 billion.

The Ministry of Finance’s import forecasts for FY2023, according to the council, are “unrealistic due to Hajj and energy imports”. Unacceptable unemployment would result from further crunching $15 billion from the previously crunched first half (July-December).

PBC, though, is more bullish over the nation’s exports. The government’s export target of $29 billion by the end of FY2023, according to PBC, is “feasible due to compression of global demand”. During July-December FY2023, Pakistan's exports totalled $17.8 billion. In FY2023, Pakistan’s trade balance is predicted to have a deficit of $31.5 billion, up about $5 billion from the government’s forecast of $26.5 billion.

Regarding remittances, PBC stated that the government’s forecast of $29.5 billion in inflows in FY2023 is “unrealistic by roughly $2 billion” and that the actual amount is more likely to be $27.5 billion. With a $350 billion economy, Pakistan is looking to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a crucial $1.1 billion tranche to prevent default. With reserves at a nine-year low, Pakistan is furthering its problems as a result of a lack of dollars and escalating inflation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has the challenging job of persuading the IMF that the nation is prepared to enact further stringent measures, such as boosting taxes and gas prices. Although the IMF is currently “combing every book” and analysing “everything” and “every subsidy” as part of ongoing negotiations over the ninth review of the $6.5 billion loan programme, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again stated that the “government is facing serious financial challenges”.