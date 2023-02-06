VCs of three varsities selected

KARACHI: The search committee has selected candidates for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in three federal universities.

A summary of the panel consisting of three names for three universities has been sent to the President. In Allama Iqbal University, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum was ranked first, Dr. Nasir Mahmood second and Dr. Mudassar was ranked third. In Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Niaz was ranked first, Dr. Raheel Qamar second and Dr. Fazal Khaliq was ranked third.

Instead of a senior professor in Quaid-e-Azam University, retired bureaucrat Dr. Shaista Sohail has been appointed acting vice-chancellor, while Dr. Ilyas, Dr. Tahir Khalil and Dr. Amina Muazzam have been recommended for the Rector in International Islamic University Islamabad. Sources said that some members of the search committee had objected to Dr. Ilyas for the rector because he is most junior and was appointed a professor four years ago while he has never headed a department. It should be noted that the advertisement for the posts of vice-chancellors and rector of the three universities was advertised on September 25 and candidates had to submit their applications within ten days. Over 108 candidates were called for interviews by the search committee.