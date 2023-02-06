PIMS to set up kidney transplant centre

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has planned to establish an eight to twelve bedded Kidney Transplant Centre in the hospital within the next twelve weeks’ time.
According to an official source, two Renal and Liver Transplant Surgeons associate professors, Dr. Nadir Hussain and Dr. Obaid Ullah, currently working as active kidney transplant surgeons at Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital, Lahore had already been selected to serve the new kidney transplant centre at PIMS.
He said PIMS has recently obtained license from the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) for renewal of transplant license on payment of pending dues of Rs 600,000 to HOTA.
