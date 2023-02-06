525 quackery outlets sealed in January

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 525 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 2,722 treatment centres in 33 districts of the province in January.

Out of the visited centres, the PHC will continue surveillance of 1,475 treatment centres, whereas 560 quacks’ shops have been either shutdown or converted to other businesses. The maximum number of quacks’ centres closed in Lahore was 70, Multan 62, Rawalpindi 52, Faisalabad 40 and Bahawalpur 32. Moreover, 23 business outlets of illegal medics were shuttered in Sialkot, Muzaffargarh 19, and 17 each in Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh. On average, around 23 centres were raided daily by the PHC enforcement teams in cities and rural areas of other districts as well as where quacks’ shops were closed down.

A spokesperson for the PHC also added that so far the Commission had sealed 42,351 quackery centres after carrying out raids on more than 151,000 centres, while 34,733 quacks had closed down their outlets fearing action.