World urged to resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE: On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a seminar was organised under the chairmanship of the Human Rights Chair established in Punjab University, in which representatives of Human Rights Department, various welfare organisations, people associated with civil society and a large number of students participated.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Abida Ashraf said that the human rights chair had conveyed the stories of atrocities on Kashmiris to the whole world through documentary films to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris. She emphasised that we all need to play our role to raise the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

Director of Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf said that without a doubt, today the entire nation is expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people while the violation of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of concern to the whole world. The United Nations and international human rights organisations have failed to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations for many decades.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasised that the international community should play its role in getting self-determination for the oppressed Kashmiris and solving the Kashmir issue in the light of the United Nations resolutions. A photo exhibition was also organised to highlight the atrocities committed on Kashmir while various banners and posters were also displayed with slogans demanding freedom of Kashmir.

Students had put up stalls offering Kashmiri clothes and Kashmiri food to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris. At the end of the seminar, prizes were distributed among the youth who took positions in the photo exhibition.