Argument between police constables leaves one dead

A police constable was gunned down during an argument with his cop friend in Agra Taj Colony late on Saturday night. PC Tahir Bangash, 26, was shot dead in the Kalri police jurisdiction.

The incident took place near the Delhi Park in Lyari. Police said they found Bangash critically wounded and took him to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Officials said he was with his off-duty cop friend and another man when they got into an argument, and the other policeman shot Bangash. They said they are trying to find out the motive. Citing the initial investigation, District City SSP Shabbir Ahmed said that three friends and neighbours — PC Bangash, PC Hammad and a man named Ismail Bengali — were sitting in the Agra Taj Colony area.

The officer said Hammad shot Bangash with his pistol after a heated argument, adding that PC Bangash was posted at the Saeedabad police station in District Keamari and he was on the Elite Course, while PC Hammad was part of the Malir Court police.

Police actions

The Karachi police engaged in 25 shootouts over the past week, resulting in the killing of one suspected robber and the arrests of 35 others in an injured condition. Various types of illegal weapons, including 35 pistols and a mini Kalashnikov, were also seized and 18 motorbikes impounded.

Police also arrested over 840 suspects during raids in the city’s East, West and South zones over the past week. Moreover, 44kg hashish, heroin and ice worth millions of rupees was seized in different areas. Over 146 different types of illegal weapons and ammunition used in robberies and other crimes were seized from the arrested “street criminals”. Seventy-four stolen motorbikes and 13 other vehicles were also recovered during operations in different parts of the city.