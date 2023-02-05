Pak-Turkish ties deeprooted: envoy

LAHORE: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçac has said the Pak-Turkish relationship is built on a unique and unparalleled bond, deeply rooted common faith, linguistics and history.

According to a press release, he said this at a special talk on Pakistan-Turkey relationship organised by the University of Management and Technology (UMT). The ambassador further said that for centuries the relations between the two countries had been nurtured on different occasions and had been tested at various times and both have always rushed to provide support to each other. He also highlighted that the Kashmir issue was not only important for Pakistan but also for Turkey. Dr Mehmet said that Turkish universities were pleased to have Pakistani students onboard because of their academic ability. As many as 13,000 Pakistani students were being educated and trained in Turkey, he added. He said 190 MoUs and agreements had been signed between Pakistan and Turkey.