Comprehensive strategy stressed to prevent cancer

LAHORE : Cancer has become the second leading cause of death worldwide. International cooperation is needed to reduce the global burden of cancer. By adopting a comprehensive strategy, 30 to 50 per cent of cancer can be prevented.

These views were expressed by the President of the General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab and Public Health Consultant Dr Masood Shaikh while addressing a public seminar at a private hospital.

Dr Sheikh said that according to the World Health Organization, 9.6 million people died of cancer alone. An average of 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and more than $116 billion is spent annually on cancer. He said that globally 19.3 million cancer cases are being diagnosed annually. If not controlled, it is possible that in 2040 this number will increase to 32 million annually. Lung cancer in men while breast cancer in women has become a major cause of death. Cancer can also appear in the form of tumors but not all tumors are cancer.

He added that cancer has bad effects on the human body, psychology as well as economy. Some cancers are also hereditary and families should be very careful. He added that to prevent cancer, it is very important to prevent or change the factors that cause cancer. For example, avoiding smoking, maintaining a reasonable weight, consuming plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol, vaccination against certain viruses, and being careful in getting X-rays lead to a reduction in cancer.

Dr Muhammad Shahbaz and Dr Asad Abbas Shah added that the fact is that both smoked cigarettes and smokeless tobacco can cause cancer. For the next four hours after smoking a cigarette, chemical compounds are released from the mouth which can affect not only the smoker but also the people sitting near him and cause cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight is because when the weight exceeds a certain limit, many hormones in the body lose their effect. A healthy diet is very beneficial for human health and to prevent cancer, it is important to consume more fresh fruits and vegetables. Because the antioxidants in fresh fruits and vegetables destroy cancer cells and reduce the risk of cancer.

Dr Rana Rafiqe added that everyone should exercise daily according to their age and size. Because blood flow improves during exercise and the blood reaches every part of the body, keeps the body fresh and also prevents cancer. Alcohol consumption is also harmful to human health and can cause cancer in many other organs including the liver. Vaccination of the liver. Hepatitis B vaccination to prevent hepatitis. Similarly, HPV vaccination should be done for women. Care should be taken while taking x-rays so that the rays do not affect us at least. Shields and lead should be used while performing x-rays and every part of the body where x-rays are not required should be covered with shields.