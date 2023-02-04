Ministry of Education to observe Kashmir Day

Islamabad: In order to enthusiastically observe February 5 as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom from Illegal Indian Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for their right of self-determination and a just struggle in the face of India’s increasingly oppressive policies and atrocities, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is making efforts to mark the day in full swing.

A consultative meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, was held at Ministry of Education today in this regard. During the meeting it was decided that all departments under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education will show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by observing the day with full enthusiasm and commitment. The minister instructed all the public & private institutions to plan and organise conferences, solidarity walks, seminars, panel discussions, talk shows and competitions to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

The minister said that, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and call for an end to the violence, oppression and human rights violations that have plagued the region for far too long. We also call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict that respects the rights and aspirations of the people of Kashmir”.

He further said that, “Ministry of FE&PT is committed to raising awareness and providing support to the people of Kashmir, and will continue to work towards ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are respected”.

Under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Allama Iqbal Open University, National Skills University, Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design, Lahore, NFC Institute of Engineering and Fertilizer Research Faisalabad, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen, FBISE, Quaid-i-Azam University, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority etc.