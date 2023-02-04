Over 382,000 people’s data entered through ‘Hotel Eye’ software

Islamabad: The Safe City database has been entered 382,000 persons in ‘Hotel Eye’ software, a police spokesman said Friday.

The Capital Police (CPO) Safe City Syed Fareed Shah said that ‘Hotel Eye’ software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,688 persons data have been entered through ‘Hotel Eye’ while more than 382,000 persons data have been entered after the complete scrutiny, adding that the data of suspicious individuals were also sent to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings.

This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous & other Crimes. CPO Safe City further said that action has been initiated against the vehicles without number plates. Safe city cameras will be utilized for the purpose of identification of such vehicles, he added.

The Islamabad Capital Police is using modern technology and all available resources to maintain law and order in the city and also taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he maintained.