Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the Kahna area. The victim identified as Saqlain Shah, a resident of Haloki village, reportedly was frustrated due to his poor conditions. On the day of the incident, he shot himself in his head and died on the spot. His body was moved to the morgue. In another incident, a bike rider died in a road accident on Ravi Road. The victim reportedly was riding a bike and going somewhere. Suddenly, a dumper hit him. The victim fell down and died on the spot. Body was moved to the morgue. The dumper driver Muhammad Bilal was arrested.