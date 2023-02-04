Shehbaz sabotaged national solidarity: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former IG Punjab Police Aftab Cheema called on former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi here Friday.
On this occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and US Law Officers John Reeves and Shakeel Kazmi were also present. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Pervaiz Elahi said PM Shehbaz Sharif was sabotaging national solidarity atmosphere. He said the PM had destroyed economy and also blamed him for ruining law and order. He said registration of cases, arrests and measures of victimisation are continuing, FIA and Punjab Police have been given the task of crushing political opponents, arrest of Sh Rashid and abduction of Amir Saeed Rawn are acts of lawlessness by the government. He said that be it the federal government or the caretakers, all are trying to run away from the elections. Pervaiz Elahi said, "We have full hope of getting relief from the judiciary, people are protesting against negative actions of PDM and caretaker setup."
MANSEHRA: People of the city and its suburbs on Friday demanded the government to take punitive action against...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Advocate General Shumayl Aziz quit his post on Friday to protest the removal...
MANSEHRA: The office-bearers of Local Government Employees Union on Friday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called upon US Congresswoman Sheila...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj-ul-Haq discussed the Kashmir issue with diplomats of different countries at a...
KOHAT: The body of the last child, who had drowned in Tanda Dam, was recovered from the reservoir, here on Friday....
Comments