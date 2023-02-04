Shehbaz sabotaged national solidarity: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Former IG Punjab Police Aftab Cheema called on former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi here Friday.

On this occasion, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and US Law Officers John Reeves and Shakeel Kazmi were also present. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Pervaiz Elahi said PM Shehbaz Sharif was sabotaging national solidarity atmosphere. He said the PM had destroyed economy and also blamed him for ruining law and order. He said registration of cases, arrests and measures of victimisation are continuing, FIA and Punjab Police have been given the task of crushing political opponents, arrest of Sh Rashid and abduction of Amir Saeed Rawn are acts of lawlessness by the government. He said that be it the federal government or the caretakers, all are trying to run away from the elections. Pervaiz Elahi said, "We have full hope of getting relief from the judiciary, people are protesting against negative actions of PDM and caretaker setup."