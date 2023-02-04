Flour mill’s quota cancelled, DFC suspended

LAHORE: In an early morning raid, a flour mill of an influential group in the suburban town was found shut while its quota was being sold in the black-market allegedly due to its involvement in pilferage of highly subsidised wheat.

As part of series of raids, Punjab Food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo inspected various mills early in the morning and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi.

He categorically said that he would not tolerate irregularities in the grinding of wheat provided by the provincial government. The Punjab Food secretary Food said on this occasion that stringent measures would continue for uninterrupted supply of subsidised flour on the instructions of the Punjab government, while the fixed quota will continue.

There will be no compromise on uninterrupted supply of flour to market, he added. On the charges of abetting the embezzlement of wheat, the Food secretary also suspended District Food Controller (DFC) Lahore Amjad Mughal.

He also issued warning to several other district food controllers following receiving complaints about short supply of flour by certain flour mills.

The Punjab Food secretary directed the team of the Food Department to ensure uninterrupted supply at the trucking points and solve all kinds of problems hindering the access of flour to the people on priority basis.