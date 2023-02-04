 
Saturday February 04, 2023
UK man guilty in foiled crossbow attack on queen

By AFP
February 04, 2023

LONDON: A man told a UK court on Friday that he wanted to “injure” Queen Elizabeth II after sneaking into Windsor Castle armed with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day in 2021.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, who was detained on the grounds of the royal residence while the late queen was there, pleaded guilty to three charges during a criminal court hearing. They include a section of the 180-year-old Treason Act, admitting an “intent... to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm Her Majesty”.

