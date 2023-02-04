Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88

PARIS: Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world´s best-known fragrance brands, died on Friday at the age of 88. Rabanne´s death was confirmed to AFP by the parent company of his brand, who said he had «marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on».

«Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?» said Jose Manuel Albesa, of Barcelona-based Puig, which owned Rabanne´s label since the 1960s.