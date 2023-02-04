Norway to buy 54 new generation Leopard tanks

OSLO: Norway said on Friday it will buy 54 new generation Leopard 2 tanks to replace older versions, adding it faced “one of the most difficult security situations since World War II”.

Planned for several years, the order will enable Oslo to renew its fleet of 36 ageing Leopard 2A4 tanks, some of which are to be donated to Ukraine. The Leopard 2A7 order with German defence manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is part of a 19.7 billion kroner ($1.96 billion) defence allocation already adopted by parliament. The exact cost of the tanks was not specified. There is an option for 18 more new Leopard 2A7s.