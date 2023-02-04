Ukraine to fight in Bakhmut ‘as long as we can,’ says Zelensky

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday his forces would hold out as long as possible in war-battered Bakhmut, as he hosted a summit with EU chiefs who praised Kyiv´s push for reforms needed to join the bloc.

European Union chief Charles Michel, on his second visit in less than three weeks, doubled down on his backing for Kyiv´s integration with Brussels, saying that, “Ukraine is the EU, the EU is Ukraine”.

The symbolic summit took place as Zelensky presses for a speedy accession to the EU as Ukraine fends off Russia´s nearly year-long invasion. The Ukrainian leader urged the West to supply Kyiv with more sophisticated weapons to help his forces retain control of Bakhmut, the city at the epicentre of the fighting and where Russia is pushing hardest.

“No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can,” said the Ukrainian leader, standing shoulder to shoulder with Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, describing the city as a “fortress”.

“If weapon (deliveries) are accelerated -- namely long-range weapons -- we will not only not withdraw from Bakhmut, we will begin to de-occupy Donbas,” the eastern Ukraine region, Zelensky added. In June last year, just months after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, the European Union extended candidate status to Kyiv, but the path to full membership is likely to be fraught and could take years.

The EU in a statement on Friday acknowledged that Ukraine had made “considerable efforts” to advance towards membership but urged Kyiv to implement further reforms. Graft is a key European concern and Ukraine has widened efforts to tackle corruption with highly-publicised raids this week targeting an oligarch with political connections and a former interior minister.

“You are at war, and while being at war, and defending your country against the aggressor, you´re able to deliver one deliverable after the next that is necessary to move forward,” von der Leyen said.

But she cautioned that the process of accession was merit-based and said that there could be “no rigid timelines” put in place for Ukrainian membership or talks. Zelensky has been clear he wants Ukraine to join as fast as possible and has said he wants the discussions to start this year.

“Our goal is absolutely clear: to start negotiations on Ukraine´s membership,” he said Friday. “We will not lose a single day in our work to bring Ukraine and the EU closer together.” He made the appeal for more weapons from EU member states and Washington, while in Bakhmut, the frontline of a prolonged battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces, there was no let-up in fighting. Throughout Friday morning, AFP journalists heard a steady exchange of small arms fire and the pounding of mortar shells to and from Russian positions.