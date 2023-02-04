Latin American duo lead Saudi International

JEDDAH: Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz led the Saudi International to give a distinct Latin American flavour to the Asian Tour opener after Thursday’s first round.

World number 37 Ancer shot a bogey-free seven-under par 63, while world number 90 Munoz, who is expected to be the next star to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, signed for a six-under par 64.

Major champions Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen were tied for third alongside American Cameron Young, one of the PGA Tour members who were released by the Tour to play this week.

Garcia, who is making a comeback after knee surgery, dropped just one shot in his five-under par 65.

Benign morning conditions at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club gave way to a blustery afternoon, which wreaked havoc on most players in the second session. The best player from the afternoon groups was Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana, who made one bogey on the difficult par-4 13th hole, but added five birdies for a four-under par 66.

Kaewkanjana was tied alongside South Africa’s Ian Snyman and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent.

American Patrick Reed, who finished second to Rory McIlroy in last week’s Dubai Desert Classic, found birdies on the back nine playing in the afternoon to share ninth place at three-under par 67.

Ancer started on the tougher back nine and birdied two of the toughest holes - the 11th and 13th – as well as the 14th and 15th.