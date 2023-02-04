CCPO reiterates resolve to curb crime

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has reiterated his resolve to make the all-out effort, including preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.

According to the facts and figures of month of January, Lahore police arrested around 13,656 criminals involved in different crimes. During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 750 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city.

Police recovered 08 Kalashnikovs, 47 rifles, 38 guns, 648 pistols and revolvers and more than 04 thousands bullets along with cartridges from these criminals. During action against drug peddlers, police arrested as many as 979 criminals and registered 975 FIRs against them during previous month. Police recovered more than 7.5 kg Heroin, more than 371 kg of charas, 450 grams of ICE, 16.850 kg of Opium and 11,312 litres of liquor from narcotics sellers.

Similarly, Lahore Police arrested 412 criminals involved in gambling and registered 95 cases against them recovering more than Rs 20 lakh and 15 thousand as gambling money from them.

Moreover, 8,113 proclaimed, targeted offenders as well as court absconders were arrested during last month. Special teams of police arrested 723 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of ‘A’ category, 5088 POs of ‘B’ category, 2302 targeted Offenders (TOs) whereas 3864 Court Absconders (CAs) during January.

Lahore Police also arrested 383 accused for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 04 thousands kites as well as 500 strings from them.

As many as 157 accused involved in harassing citizens through aerial firing and show of weapons were also arrested from different areas of the city.