Painting exhibition marks Kashmir Day at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday hosted an exhibition of paintings and photographs to commemorate the Kashmir Day until February 5, at the National Art Gallery from the PNCA's permanent collection by legendary senior artists including Mansoor Rahi, Salima Hashmi, Quddus Mirza, Hajra Mansur, Jehanzeb Malik, Aftab Zafar, Abdul Rahim Abbasi, M. Arif Minhas, Ghullam Abbas Khashkheli, Ghulam Rasul, Sardar Muhammad and Afshar Malik.

The event is an amalgamation of portrayal of solitude and brotherhood by Pakistani artists for their fellow men, said organisers.

According to them, the exhibition consists of the works inspired by the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir and the courage and dignity with which they have carried on their fight for their rights in face of a ruthless organized force unleashed on them. It consists of powerful, gore and disturbing works which symbolize in line and color the urge of the Kashmiris to be free and their determination to go on fighting until their final victory.

They said artists being sensitive souls have used their skill to convey the tragedy in occupied Kashmir. The heart rendering scenes in the paintings successfully convey the valiant struggle and agony of the courageous Kashmiri men and women.

Painters and artists can contribute towards human rights beautifully and aesthetically through their art, they can influence the international community of artists to exert pressure on their respective governments to adopt measures that protect Human Rights and take note of the violations happening in the world around us.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, media and a large number of students also visited the show.

The organisers said the Pakistan National Council of the Arts was dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale.

According to them, our elevated and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artist.

They said the Pakistan National Council of the Arts is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists' own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists.