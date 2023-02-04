CDA drive against encroachments

Islamabad: On directives of top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the enforcement wing of the authority is on mission to clear Right of Way (ROW) of ongoing roads projects and commercial areas of Islamabad of encroachments.

To avert any resistance from shopkeepers and vendors, the enforcement wing of CDA assisted by Islamabad administration carried out major operations on ROW of IJ Principal Road, Markaz I-10 and Markaz G-9 after closure of business activity on Thursday night.

A CDA spokesman on Friday said that the CDA Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal had directed DG Enforcement Shah Jahan to coordinate with Rawalpindi administration to clear ROW of IJ Principal so increase pace of work of expansion and re-construction of principal road.

The operation which started from Sector I-9 during which 10 illegal structures of shops, eight sheds, five toilets and many fruit stalls were rased to clear ROW of IJ Principal Road.

The enforcement staff while using heavy machinery also dismantled illegal sheds of 89 shops and 75 counters of vendors in Sector I-10. The late night action sparked anger among shopkeepers who on Friday morning staged protest and blocked I-10 service road which later was cleared for traffic.