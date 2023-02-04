 
Saturday February 04, 2023
CM grieved over loss of precious human lives

By Our Correspondent
February 04, 2023

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kohat Tunnel and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

