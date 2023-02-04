Govt urged to revive HEC Ordinance 2002 in its original form

LAHORE:The Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all public sector universities of Pakistan on Friday have urged the government to revive the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance 2002 in its original form and strengthen HEC.

During the 48th Vice Chancellors Committee online meeting chaired by Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the university heads emphasised that the development of the higher education sector made in the past two decades could be consolidated only by strengthening HEC.

The forum unanimously opposed the proposed amendments to HEC Ordinance and demanded the government to ensure HEC’s autonomy if it wanted the higher education sector to continue playing its part in economic stability and growth of the country. The amendments, if materialised, would cause a severe dent to the higher education sector and would be tantamount to undoing the progress made so far, they underlined.

In the meeting, the university heads also discussed the financial, governance and administrative issues of the higher education institutions in detail.

They demanded the provincial governments to share the burden of the federal government and contribute to the universities funding. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also joined the online session and briefed the Vice Chancellors on the recent developments pertaining to the TTS and BPS models, HEC’s quality assurance measures and the repercussions of amendments to the HEC Ordinance.

He emphasised the need for strengthening national institutions and underlined that different countries were now setting up higher education entities on the HEC model. Referring to the financial crisis, the Chairman asserted that no new universities or campuses should be established unless there is economic stability in the country. He urged the VCs to ensure good financial and administrative governance at the higher education institutions.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed underlined that the universities need to strengthen themselves in such a manner that they were approached by the quarters concerned to play the role of think tanks in policymaking at the state level.

He took a categorical stance on giving affiliations to colleges, saying that HEC would soon ban affiliations as they compromise quality due to anomalies. He also sought input from the VCs on resolving the issues arising out of the TTS and BPS models.

The Vice Chancellors forum also discussed how the search committees constituted for selection of VCs could be made more effective.

They also shared views on the grant of private charters on private members bills under the University Acts, in addition to detailed deliberations on private affiliations, segregation of universities into three tiers, the concept of Professor of Practice, quality assurance through professional accreditation councils, and revival of student societies. They agreed to frequently hold forum meetings for discussions and decisions on the issues of the higher education sector.