Five detained for vandalising place of worship in Saddar

The Preedy police registered an FIR against several people and arrested five of them on Friday for allegedly vandalising a pre-Partition place of worship of the Ahmaddiya community in Karachi’s Saddar area.
The case was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 295 and 506/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code after a complaint was made by Sabahat Ahmed. The place of worship is located near the Hashu Market within the jurisdiction of the Preedy police station.
On Thursday afternoon, some miscreants entered the place of worship while chanting slogans against the community and vandalised the minarets of the building. District South SSP Asad Raza told The News that the police were investigating theincident. “So far, we have arrested five suspects for questioning and are also trying to arrest other miscreants by tracing them with the help of CCTV footage.” A video of the incident went viral on social media, which showed miscreants vandalising the place.
