Rangers and police arrest seven suspects in joint operations

The Sindh Rangers in coordination with the provincial police have conducted combing operations in the Surjani Town area and arrested seven suspects.

A spokesman for the Rangers said that personnel of the paramilitary force and police conducted search and combing operations against street criminals, drug dealers and criminals in Surjani Town and other adjoining areas of Karachi based on intelligence reports.

During the operation, 22 men were detained over suspicion of their involvement in street crime, drug peddlers, sale of gutka and other crimes. Of them, 15 people were released on the spot after checking and arms licence verification. Illegal weapons and ammunition, snatched motorcycles and drugs were seized from thepossession of the other suspects.

The seized arms and contraband included 9mm pistols, two kilogrammes of hashish, 396 kilogrammes of gutka and 50 kilogrammes of raw material for gutka. Two snatched motorcycles were also impounded by the police.

The suspects were handed over to police for initiation of legal proceedings. The paramilitary force appealed to the public to immediately inform them if they find suspicious people of activities at the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helpline WhatsApp number 03479001111 through call or SMS.