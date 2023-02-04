Over 1,000 rural women from flood-hit areas showcase their handicrafts at Clifton show

Over 1,000 woman artisans from parts of Sindh that have been devastated by the recent catastrophic floods have been granted the opportunity to showcase their creative skills at a three-day handicraft exhibition at a shopping mall in Clifton.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the exhibition on Friday and interacted with women artisans.

She also purchased some of the handicrafts on display at the exhibition. The non-profit Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders of the Sindh government has been organising the event regularly for the past 11 years.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of women from Defence, Clifton and adjoining areas. Textile products, jewellery, embroidered clothes, shawls, traditional baskets and other handicrafts have been displayed at the exhibition.

Aseefa appreciated the efforts of the SRSO for the uplift of the underprivileged rural women of the province.

She expressed the hope that the SRSO would continue with its mission to act as a bridge between rural female artisans and prospective customers of their products in privileged urban areas to increase the value of Sindh’s handicrafts.

Interacting with women artisans, she appreciated the fact that skilful rural women continued to produce handicrafts despite facing destruction caused by floods in their native areas.

SRO CEO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that his organisation stood for producing income generation activities for the underprivileged rural women in the province.

He said the SRSO had so far undertaken training of over 10,000 rural women belonging to Jacoabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts.

He said the training sessions and other events organised by SRSO stood for ensuring the provision of maximum monetary benefits to skilful rural women. He told the audience at the inaugural ceremony that the exhibition showcased products belonging to 95 business development groups of 12 districts.