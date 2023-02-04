 
Saturday February 04, 2023
Well-done Sindh

February 04, 2023

The inauguration of Pakistan’s first bus service for women is great news for the country and a rare point of pride for Sindh and its government.

This brings us a step closer towards giving our women the equal safety, mobility and opportunity. The other provincial governments should follow suit.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

