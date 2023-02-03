Region’s prosperity linked to OBOR, CPEC

LAHORE:Punjab University’s former Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar has said that there are deep and strong ties between Pakistan and China for 70 years, for the promotion of which young students should play an active role.
He was speaking at a workshop organised by the PU Integration Centre in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and the Pakistan Research Centre on “Governance System and Development Model of China” in Al Raazi Hall.
Chairperson Department of Political Science Prof Dr Iram Khalid, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Executive Director of Pakistan Research Centre Col (r) Khalid Taimur Akram, Director RIC Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members, researchers and Chinese students studying in PU were present on the occasion.
