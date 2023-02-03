Alhamra hosts ‘Saadhay 14 August’ from 27th

LAHORE:Famous play ‘Saadhay 14 August’, written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be performed at Alhamra from February 27 after more than 150 successful shows in Karachi and Islamabad.

Anwar Maqsood's theatrical masterpiece ‘Saadhay 14 August’ will be staged from February 27 to March 22, 2023, in Hall No 1, at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. The play ‘Saadhay 14 August’, which features some known past and present national figures, is a part of the trilogy first staged as Pawnay 14 August, ten years ago. The final chapter of the series, Saadhay 14 August, commemorates its conclusion. Anwar Maqsood stated that this series is truly near my heart and was made while keeping something positive while additionally thinking about the present situation of the country. “We expect that Saadhay 14 August will receive the same level of support in Lahore as it has in Karachi and Islamabad.” President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah said that Anwar Maqsood has brought the theatre back to Pakistan.

Senior actor Shujaat Husain replayed a question about the play’s title that people should find the message and the reason behind the title instead of questioning. Director Dawar Mehmood said, “Like Karachi and Islamabad, we hope to exceed the expectations of the crowds in Lahore. The play has all the ingredients for a successful theatrical presentation including a superb script written by none other than Anwar Maqsood, outstanding acting, scenes, and sets with attention to detail of each region being depicted.”

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra has always tried hard to present quality plays to the people of provincial capital and hope that this drama will be remembered for years. The play ‘Saadhay 14 August’ illustrates how a problematic issue can be taken care of in a cheerful, engaging and clever way while catching the audience’s attention.